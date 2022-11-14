Morgan Stanley Cuts Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $3.75

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Honest Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of HNST opened at $3.35 on Friday. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

