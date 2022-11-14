M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,720 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BG opened at $101.51 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.