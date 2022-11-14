M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,398 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Arvinas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Arvinas by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Arvinas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Arvinas Stock Up 10.0 %

Arvinas Company Profile

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $86.46.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

