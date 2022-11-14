M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,779 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

