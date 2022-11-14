M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,825 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

