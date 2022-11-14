M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,096 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $53.91 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

