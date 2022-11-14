M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,432 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,562,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 139,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,227,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $70.17.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

