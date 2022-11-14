M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 219.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Omega Flex stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $161.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The company has a market cap of $938.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Flex

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

