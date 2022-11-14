M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

