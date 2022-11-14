M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 21.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

