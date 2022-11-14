M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 18.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

PCYO stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

