M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

