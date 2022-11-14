M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,017 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $76.70 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
