M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,404 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

TWOU stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $27.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

