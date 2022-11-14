M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,489 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 165,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $255.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.