M&T Bank Corp Buys 399 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

