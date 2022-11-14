M&T Bank Corp Buys 8,924 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $124.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

