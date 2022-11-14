M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

