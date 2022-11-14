M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,598 shares of company stock worth $5,000,574 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.