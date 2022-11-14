M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
HP stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
