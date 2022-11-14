M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

HP stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.