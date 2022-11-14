M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 608,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 346.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,557.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 189,626 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

ARCC stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

