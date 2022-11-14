M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

CCS opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

