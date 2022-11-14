M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VGK opened at $55.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

