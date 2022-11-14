M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

