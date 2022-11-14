M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

