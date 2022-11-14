M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cloudflare by 474.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,536 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,451. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

