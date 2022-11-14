M&T Bank Corp Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.