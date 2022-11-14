M&T Bank Corp Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday.

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen Company Profile

Shares of AXGN opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.