M&T Bank Corp Has $450,000 Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clarivate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CLVT opened at $10.60 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

