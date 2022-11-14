M&T Bank Corp Has $455,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.