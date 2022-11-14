M&T Bank Corp Has $468,000 Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 2,037,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 243,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

