M&T Bank Corp Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.27 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

