M&T Bank Corp Has $482,000 Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Qiagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Qiagen by 684.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 35.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,429,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qiagen

Several research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

