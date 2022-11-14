M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $13,102,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 339,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 534.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 42.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 198,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

ALBO stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

