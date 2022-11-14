M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,262 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 648.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 85.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,541 shares of company stock worth $3,790,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

