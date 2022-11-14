M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $246.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $397.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

