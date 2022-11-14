M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

