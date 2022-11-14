M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

