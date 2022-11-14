M&T Bank Corp Makes New $435,000 Investment in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE AORT opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AORT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artivion Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

