M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,128 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. abrdn plc increased its position in PTC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,613 shares of company stock worth $15,885,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

