M&T Bank Corp Purchases 12,486 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

