M&T Bank Corp Purchases 14,380 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

