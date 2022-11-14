M&T Bank Corp Purchases 18,544 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 420,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Upland Software Stock Up 15.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

UPLD stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,800. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.