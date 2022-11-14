M&T Bank Corp Purchases 29,347 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $24,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $22,786,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,872 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 447,630 shares of company stock worth $15,495,284. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

