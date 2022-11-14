M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,076 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,595 shares of company stock worth $1,062,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.