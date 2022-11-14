M&T Bank Corp Purchases 314 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in F5 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
