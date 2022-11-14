M&T Bank Corp Purchases 606 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
