M&T Bank Corp Purchases 606 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.