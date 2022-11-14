M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 93.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

