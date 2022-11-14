M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $306.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

