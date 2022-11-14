M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock worth $71,091,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

